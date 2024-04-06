Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous comprises about 4.6% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 4.43% of Nathan’s Famous worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 271,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $67.92. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581. The stock has a market cap of $277.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.24. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

