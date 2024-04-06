National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Position Lessened by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,184,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,915 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $49,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,195.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

