Navcoin (NAV) Trading 11.1% Higher This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $29,988.96 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00105399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00035246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016125 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002873 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

