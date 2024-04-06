Navcoin Price Hits $0.0568 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $30,056.57 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

