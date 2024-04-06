Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $295.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,433.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.37 or 0.00991410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00150539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00049803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00191232 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00049247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.00144254 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,585,061,948 coins and its circulating supply is 43,903,958,294 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

