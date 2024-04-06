NFT (NFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00014178 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,408.72 or 1.00069559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00127378 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

