Niza Global One Day Volume Tops $4.78 Million (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Niza Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Niza Global

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00690753 USD and is down -12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $953,650.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

