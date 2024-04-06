Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 4,590,084 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,771,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,590,084 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up approximately 1.2% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.73% of Western Digital worth $459,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Western Digital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 406.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,258,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

