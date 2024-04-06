OMG Network Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $135.11 million and $15.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

