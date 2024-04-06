Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $132.84 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Orchid has a total market cap of $132.84 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00014178 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020354 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,408.72 or 1.00069559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00127378 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13696013 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,045,098.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

