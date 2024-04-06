Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 19,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,677,000 after acquiring an additional 59,014 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $12,119,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $8.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $579.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,523. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

