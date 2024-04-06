Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after purchasing an additional 408,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 2,966,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,631. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

