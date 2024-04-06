Pavion Blue Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.52. 1,568,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.65. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.