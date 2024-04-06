Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.95. 2,293,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day moving average is $281.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

