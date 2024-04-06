Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.54 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Prom has a market capitalization of $251.47 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for $13.78 or 0.00019867 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014175 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00021421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,488.97 or 1.00191396 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011765 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00126662 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.65225159 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,209,972.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

