Proton (XPR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $43.08 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $43.08 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,659,773,582 coins and its circulating supply is 25,282,455,305 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

