Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $457.18 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00006275 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $457.18 million and $42.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.76 or 0.04875434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00024616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

