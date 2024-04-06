Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $457.18 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00006275 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $457.18 million and $42.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.76 or 0.04875434 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000846 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00070192 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00024616 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010151 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00016394 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016090 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
