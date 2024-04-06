QUASA Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $139,527.10 and $155.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014137 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00021386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,632.33 or 1.00121364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000065 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127654 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $174.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

