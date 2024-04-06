Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 1.9 %

RDUS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 221,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $556.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDUS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Radius Recycling

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.