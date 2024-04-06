Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 121,955 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 121,955 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.91% of Evolution Petroleum worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,753. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.