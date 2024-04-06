Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes $3.02 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 25.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VITL. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,466,777 shares in the company, valued at $171,362,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,466,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,362,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,737 shares of company stock worth $4,495,722. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 782,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

