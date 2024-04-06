Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 323,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,695. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43.

In related news, Director Joellen Legg bought 1,890 shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

