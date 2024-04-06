ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $511.43 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $511.43 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00147069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00016327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.