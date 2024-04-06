Retireful LLC Buys 978 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retireful LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.7% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $21.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,339.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,289.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,085.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.