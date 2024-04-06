Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 3,895 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MGK stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.53. The stock had a trading volume of 269,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $291.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

