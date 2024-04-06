Retireful LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Retireful LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Retireful LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $136.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

