Retireful LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,136 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,434. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded up $11.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,231.65. 80,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,270. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,266.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,118.58. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $664.41 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

