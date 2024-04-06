Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 5,938 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. 1,357,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,172. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

