Retireful LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Retireful LLC decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Retireful LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.8 %

HubSpot stock traded up $12.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $670.00. 904,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,902. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.22 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.36.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

