Reviewing Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) & Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Communities and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 1 0 1 0 2.00 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Century Communities currently has a consensus price target of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $27.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.52%. Given Century Communities’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.5% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Century Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Century Communities and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $3.69 billion 0.76 $259.22 million $8.05 10.90 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.02% 11.57% 6.70% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Century Communities beats Smith Douglas Homes on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, retail studios, and internet, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 18 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.