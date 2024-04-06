Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,011.16 ($25.25) and last traded at GBX 2,050 ($25.73). Approximately 12,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 4,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,080 ($26.11).

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £116.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,453.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,097.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,005.24.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 31.25 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.75. Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,907.80%.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

