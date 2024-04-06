Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $2,506.91 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014107 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00021402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,998.33 or 1.00055164 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011248 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.78 or 0.00127288 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

