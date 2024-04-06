RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,417,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,437. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.