RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 495.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.90. The company had a trading volume of 136,439,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

