RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.21.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.71. 785,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

