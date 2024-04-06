RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies
In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Roper Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.01. 334,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.03 and a twelve month high of $565.00.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.
Roper Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
