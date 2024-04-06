RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,768,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 459,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 777,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,476. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

