RKL Wealth Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $21.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,339.43. 1,940,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,289.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,085.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.