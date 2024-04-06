RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,109 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $4,818,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 344,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 9,085,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,614,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

