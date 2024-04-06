RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.87. 1,961,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,083. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

