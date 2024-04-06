RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.62 and a 200 day moving average of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

