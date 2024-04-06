RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

UNP stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,942. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

