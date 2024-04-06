RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

GD traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $295.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.00 and its 200-day moving average is $254.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

