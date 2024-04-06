Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $561.82 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $27.79 or 0.00040046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $561.82 million and $4.19 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,217,174 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

