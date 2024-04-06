RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. RPM International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:RPM opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPM International by 67.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RPM International by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

