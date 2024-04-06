RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. RPM International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

