RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. RPM International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $112.96 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.60.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 2,362.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

