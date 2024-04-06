Sabal Trust CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,852. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

