Sabal Trust CO Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after buying an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $8.75 on Friday, reaching $507.35. The company had a trading volume of 998,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,082. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

