Sabal Trust CO Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 13,240,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,416,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

